Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Natale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Natale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Natale Obituary
Albert Augustine Natale
Natale, Albert Augustine passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in Clearwater, FL. He was born May 28, 1944 in Danbury, CT. Albert's happy-go-lucky personality always brought a smile and happiness to everyone that he met and all that loved and knew him. He is survived by his sister, Jane Rothe and her companion Harold Birch of New Milford, CT. His sons, Jason (Jodi) Natale of Clearwater FL, Bryan (Angie) Natale of Largo, FL, Albert Jr., and Kevin Natale. 4 grandchildren, Gage, Austin, Alyssa, Bryan II, as well as his many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by his brothers Nicholas and Richard Natale as well as his parents, Dominic and Jane Natale.
Published in News Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.