Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
View Map
Albert Wildman Obituary
Albert H. Wildman
New Milford – Mr. Albert H. Wildman, age 90, of New Milford, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was the husband for 68 years of the late Gwendolyn (Tomlinson) Wildman.
Mr. Wildman was born March 7, 1929 in Bethel son of the late Arthur and Anna (Rose) Wildman. He was retired after working for many years as the custodian at Stadley Rough School. He enjoyed gambling, yard work, country music and clamming and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Mr. Wildman is survived by his children: Albert K. Wildman and his fiancée Marie Alves of S.C., Trevor A. Wildman of Danbury and Ruth Couillard and her husband James of New Milford, and his former daughter-in-law: Kathleen Wildman, his grandchildren: Josh and Kelly Wildman, Kenneth and Amy Wildman, Jeffrey and Suzanne Wildman and Jenna Couillard, his great-grandchildren: Christian, Joshua, Joseph, Brayden, Jake, Jessica and Lazzara, his great-great-grandchildren: Nathaniel and Noah and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters: Edith, Grace, Annabelle and Pearl, his brothers: Arthur and John and his daughter-in-law: Donna Wildman.
Mr. Wildman's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 16, 2019
