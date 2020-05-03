Alberta D. Greeley

Alberta (Dibble) Greeley, 85, of Danbury, wife of Robert E. Greeley, Sr., mother of Robert E. Greeley Jr, (Karen), Patricia Cannizzaro and Judy Koukos (George), grandmother of four and great-grandmother of two, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. Due to the current health crisis, graveside funeral services and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled when people are once again allowed to gather. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store