ALBERTA J. GREELEY
Alberta J. Greeley, 85, of Bethel, wife of Robert E. Greeley, Sr., died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.
Mrs. Greeley was born in Bethel on July 23, 1934 in the family farmhouse on the family farm then known as the Dibble Farm located on Walnut Hill Road.
She was born to Clarence and Lillian (Hill) Dibble and was raised by her beloved sister Lillian Krebs and husband George.
She attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School.
Mrs. Greeley was employed as an assembler and inspector at various area factories.
Best known as a talented seamstress, Mrs. Greeley would make children's clothing for all holidays and special occasions. She loved baking for her family, gardening, organizing family picnics at Squantz Pond and summer vacations at Prospect Lake in North Egremont, MA.
She was a volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drives and was actively involved at both the Danbury and the Bethel Senior Citizen Centers and a member of St. Joseph Church, Danbury.
Mrs. Greeley's greatest joy in life was the time shared with her family. She will be sorely missed.
In addition to her husband of sixty-four years, Mrs. Greeley is survived by a son, Robert E. Greeley Jr. (Karen); two daughters, Patricia Cannizzaro and Judy Koukos (George); four grandchildren, John Koukos (Amanda), Kristen Koukos (Matthew), Catherine Cannizzaro (Daniel), David Benjamin Greeley; two great-grandchildren, Logan George Koukos and Benjamin Louis Koukos and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Greeley was predeceased by a brother, Clarence Dibble, four sisters, Lillian Krebs, twin sisters Clara White and Helen Dibble and Winifred Finney. She was also predeceased by two stepbrothers, Michael Plisko and Frederick Plisko.
Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service and interment at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury will take place at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Life of will be held when gathering are once again permitted.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Danbury News Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
May 4, 2020
Greeley family, I send my condolences for the life of lovely Alberta. May God bless her and the family as you know she was a great wife, mother, grandmother. Peace and Blessing to you all.
Carole Torcaso-Conaway
May 4, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to Greeley family. Judy thinking about you during this difficult time.
John Lanigan
May 4, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Greeley family on the loss of lovely Alberta. Always with a smile and a kind word all her neighbors in Beaver Brook were blessed to have her.
Ron Freier
Friend
May 3, 2020
Dear Mr. Greeley, Judy, Bobby & Patty. So sad to read this. Your wife/mom was such a sweet lady. May she Rest In Peace and May you all find some comfort at this very sad time. We send our love. XO Cheryl & Joe Pinkos
Cheryl
Friend
May 3, 2020
Our condolences to Robert Sr, Robert Jr, Patty and Judy on the passing of our wife/mom. You are in our prayers
Inky Layda
Friend
