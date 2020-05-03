ALBERTA J. GREELEY

Alberta J. Greeley, 85, of Bethel, wife of Robert E. Greeley, Sr., died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Danbury Hospital.

Mrs. Greeley was born in Bethel on July 23, 1934 in the family farmhouse on the family farm then known as the Dibble Farm located on Walnut Hill Road.

She was born to Clarence and Lillian (Hill) Dibble and was raised by her beloved sister Lillian Krebs and husband George.

She attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School.

Mrs. Greeley was employed as an assembler and inspector at various area factories.

Best known as a talented seamstress, Mrs. Greeley would make children's clothing for all holidays and special occasions. She loved baking for her family, gardening, organizing family picnics at Squantz Pond and summer vacations at Prospect Lake in North Egremont, MA.

She was a volunteer at the American Red Cross Blood Drives and was actively involved at both the Danbury and the Bethel Senior Citizen Centers and a member of St. Joseph Church, Danbury.

Mrs. Greeley's greatest joy in life was the time shared with her family. She will be sorely missed.

In addition to her husband of sixty-four years, Mrs. Greeley is survived by a son, Robert E. Greeley Jr. (Karen); two daughters, Patricia Cannizzaro and Judy Koukos (George); four grandchildren, John Koukos (Amanda), Kristen Koukos (Matthew), Catherine Cannizzaro (Daniel), David Benjamin Greeley; two great-grandchildren, Logan George Koukos and Benjamin Louis Koukos and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Greeley was predeceased by a brother, Clarence Dibble, four sisters, Lillian Krebs, twin sisters Clara White and Helen Dibble and Winifred Finney. She was also predeceased by two stepbrothers, Michael Plisko and Frederick Plisko.

Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service and interment at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury will take place at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Life of will be held when gathering are once again permitted.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.







