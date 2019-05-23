|
Alberta Inzero
Alberta Inzero, age 82, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. Devoted wife of the late Pasquale James Inzero. Beloved mother of Maryrose Inzero Kristopik, Albert Inzero, Eric Inzero, Patrick Inzero and Lynn Inzero Williams, sister to Rosemary Foley, Darby Hayes and the late Margaret D'Urso. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Alberta Inzero Scholarship Program with the 12.14 Foundation & NewArts, of Newtown, 12.14 Foundation/Newarts P.O. Box 90, Newtown, CT 06470 or go to www.NewArts.org. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in News Times on May 23, 2019