Alexa W. Fitchett January 8th 1952 - September 27th, 2016 Today marks the fourth Birthday that you are spending in Heaven being at peace with your beloved Mom and the Angels watching over you. We think of you often and we miss so much of you, your smile, your laughter, your kindness and, of course, that most beautiful singing voice that we all loved. Until we meet again, and as you continue to watch over us, please know that you are forever in our thoughts and when we think of you a smile always comes to our face as well as a teardrop. Fred Pucci Cos Cob CT Judy Sechny Brewster NY