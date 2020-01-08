Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexa Fitchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexa Fitchett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexa Fitchett Obituary
Alexa W. Fitchett January 8th 1952 - September 27th, 2016 Today marks the fourth Birthday that you are spending in Heaven being at peace with your beloved Mom and the Angels watching over you. We think of you often and we miss so much of you, your smile, your laughter, your kindness and, of course, that most beautiful singing voice that we all loved. Until we meet again, and as you continue to watch over us, please know that you are forever in our thoughts and when we think of you a smile always comes to our face as well as a teardrop. Fred Pucci Cos Cob CT Judy Sechny Brewster NY
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -