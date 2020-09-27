Alexa Fitchett

ALEXA W. FITCHETT Jan 8, 1952 - Sept 27, 2016 It's now been four years since you left us so suddenly to live with the Lord for all eternity. Not a day passes that we don't remember you. We remember your laughter, we remember your smiling face and the joy which it gave to us all, we remember your music and your lovely singing voice which you shared with so many. A voice that we so much enjoyed listening to and now a voice which we so terribly miss hearing. Although our hearts ache we know that one day we will meet again and until then we know that we will always have you to watch over us. Fred Pucci Cos Cob,CT Judy Sechny Brewster,NY







