1/1
Alexa Fitchett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALEXA W. FITCHETT Jan 8, 1952 - Sept 27, 2016 It's now been four years since you left us so suddenly to live with the Lord for all eternity. Not a day passes that we don't remember you. We remember your laughter, we remember your smiling face and the joy which it gave to us all, we remember your music and your lovely singing voice which you shared with so many. A voice that we so much enjoyed listening to and now a voice which we so terribly miss hearing. Although our hearts ache we know that one day we will meet again and until then we know that we will always have you to watch over us. Fred Pucci Cos Cob,CT Judy Sechny Brewster,NY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved