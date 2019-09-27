Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexa Fitchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexa W. Fitchett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexa W. Fitchett Obituary
ALEXA W. FITCHETT Jan. 8, 1952-Sept. 27, 2016 As you spend your third year in Heaven you are remembered so often by so many. Whether it be with the light of the morning sunrise beginning a new day or the darkness of a lonely night we never forget you as time swiftly moves along. When we look to the stars in the Heavens we see your smiling face and as we hear your favorite song we forever know that we will always have someone to watch over us. You are missed by so many and we will never forget you as we hold you close to our hearts. Fred Pucci Cos Cob CT Judy Sechny Brewster NY
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.