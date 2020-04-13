|
|
Alexander A. Bronico, Jr.
Alexander Alfred Bronico Jr., 81, of Danbury died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Danbury Hospital.
He was born in Bronxville, NY to Alessandro and Mary (Pinsi) Bronico.
Alexander was married to Linda Hernon Bronico for 54 years. His children Christine Bronico of NY, NY and Alexander Bronico III of Danbury, CT, his brother Louis J. Bronico of Bedford Hills, NY, sister in law Elizabeth Havard of Williamsburg, VA, brother-in-law Joseph Rocco of Eastchester, NY, many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews survive him. His sister Lucille Bronico Rocco, sister-in-law Loretta Bronico and brothers-in-law Thomas Havard and Joseph Hernon predeceased him.
Alexander graduated from Eastchester High School in 1957 and attended New York University. He served in the 54th Aviation Battalion US Army in Hanau Germany from 1961-1964. He worked as a Company Engineer with Perkin Elmer, Hughes Optical and retired from Raytheon Optical Systems after 33 years.
Al had an amazing life, he was proud to work on the Hubble telescope and the KH-9 Hexagon satellites projects. He was an avid golfer and never met a hobby he didn't like. He was a good man who will be greatly missed.
The work an unknown good man has done is like a vein of water flowing hidden underground, secretly making the ground green. Thomas Carlyle
A private burial will take place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 14, 2020