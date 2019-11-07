The News-Times Obituaries
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter Lutheran Church
208 Newtown Ave
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Alfred E. Shandrowski
Alfred E. "Al" Shandrowski, age 77 of Danbury died on November 5th at his residence following a long illness. He was the husband of Nancy (Schipul) Shandrowski.
Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00am in Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 208 Newtown Ave., Norwalk. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Monday, November 11th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
To read the complete obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 9, 2019
