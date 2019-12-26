|
|
Alfred G. Parente
Alfred G. Parente, 85, of Brookfield, beloved husband of Barbara (Peters) Parente, passed away on Monday, December 23rd. He was born in Phillipsburg, NJ on March 8, 1934, son of the late Alfredo and Gizelda (Luzeitti) Parente. He attended Florida Southern in Lakeland, FL and graduated from Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA with a BS degree in Business Administration.
Al was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving as an electricians apprentice, during peacetime.
Al and his wife, owned and operated Down the Hatch on Candlewood Lake for 43 years. Their legacy continues with their children Scott and Krista.
Down the Hatch was Al's love of life. Over the years he was often seen socializing and playing darts and other games with the patrons. Al loved playing trumpet with his Dixieland Band while touring Candlewood Lake with "Little Miss Dixie". He was a past member of the Candlewood Lake Authority.
In addition to his wife, of 61 years, Barbara, he will be sadly missed by his two children, Scott Parente and his wife, Kimberly, and Krista Parente; his two granddaughters, Courtney Greiter and her husband, Chad, and Amanda Feeley and her husband, David; three step-grandsons, Ray, Sean and Andrew Gori. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Madison, Olivia and Dante.
He was predeceased by his son, Douglas Parente and his brother, Robert Parente.
The family will receive friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Monday, December 30th between the hours of 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Prince of Peace Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Candlewood Lake Authority, PO Box 37, Sherman, CT 06784 or to the Brookfield Police Department, 63 Silvermine Rd., Brookfield, CT 06804.
Published in News Times on Dec. 27, 2019