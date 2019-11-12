|
Alfredo C. Porta
Alfredo C. Porta, 65, of Danbury, husband of Tania (Bourdeau) Porta, died at Danbury Hospital on Sunday, November 10th, after a sudden and unexpected illness. He was born in Havana, Cuba on November 4, 1954, son of the late Alfredo M. and Mercedes (Mor) Porta. He was a graduate of Bedford Park Academy Class of 1972, and earned a BS in Art History from Fordham University. He continued his education by attending City College, studying architecture.
At the age of 13, Alfredo and his family escaped from Cuba and made their home in the Bronx. He quickly learned to speak English, and was an honor student throughout high school. One of the most important moments of his life was the day he became a naturalized citizen. He was proud to be an American and grateful to live in our democracy after experiencing the devastation of Castro's communist Cuba.
Alfredo worked alongside his mother, managing Mercedes' Pharmacy in Manhattan for many years. His career continued as a Walgreens manager for almost 20 years, and he retired from CVS.
Alfredo was a devoted family man who would do anything to support them. He loved to make his family happy, enjoyed family vacations to Disney, the Cape, and Miami, and making churros and hot chocolate on the holidays. His favorite getaway was the Pine Ridge Dude Ranch where he could ride and enjoy the peaceful nature of the horses. He also loved to watch his sons play baseball, golf, spend time with his girls, and his yearly tradition of Christmas shopping with Katie.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 24 years, Tania; his five children who he adored and was so very proud of, Kathryn and her fiancé, Ray Neuberger, Laurie Ann, Alfredo A., Joshua L., and Billy; his aunt, Angela Porta; his cousins, Maria, Ricardo, Santi, Gabby and Mickey. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Rodney L. Bourdeau; and in-laws, Melissa Frisch and her husband, Steve, Jason Bourdeau and his wife, Sarah; and his lifelong best friend, Richard Henkin; and many nieces and nephews. We cannot forget his beloved dog Gracie, little cat Lucy and big cat Molly.
Alfredo was predeceased by his first love, wife, and mother of his daughters, Patricia Ann (Linder) Porta; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday between the hours of 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Danbury Youth Baseball, c/o Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Nov. 13, 2019