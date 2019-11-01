|
|
Alice G. Hyman
Alice G. Hyman passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, after living a life filled with caring and compassion for others.
Alice was born on November 11, 1942, in Stamford, Connecticut the daughter of the late James L. Girardeau and Etta Algerine Lee Girardeau. She attended the Bethel school system, graduated from Bethel High School and she received nursing training at Danbury Hospital.
Her professional career began in nursing service and administration at Danbury Hospital where she met her beloved husband, Samuel R. Hyman, also employed at the hospital. Alice worked in the medical field for over 40 years until her recent retirement as practice manager at Advanced DermCare for 19 years. Previous employment included being a practice manager for the Anesthesiology Group and Surgical Associates.
Alice cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a role model as a mother, career woman, mentor and friend. She loved traveling, shopping and spending time with family and friends.
Throughout her life, while working and raising two children, Alice always found time to volunteer and give back to the community.
Alice leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Samuel R. Hyman and her adoring daughters Stacy M. Hyman and Christie E. Hyman-Shine, son-in-law Correy Shine, brothers James H. Girardeau and Robert Penny, sisters, Ruth E. White and Geraldine Penny and many nieces and nephews and host of friends.
Alice is predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Edna Adele Girardeau and Francis Juanita Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Western Connecticut State University (midtown campus), White Hall Auditorium, 181 White Street, Danbury, Connecticut. Nearby campus parking is available.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ann's Place or The Hord Foundation, Inc. To light a candle or to send a condolence in her memory, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 3, 2019