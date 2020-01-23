The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice L. Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice L. Myers Obituary
Alice L. Myers
Alice Lorraine Myers, 84 of Danbury CT, died in her favorite chair on Jan. 20, 2020.
Alice was born Dec. 10, 1935 in Stamford, CT, daughter of Edwin and Dorothy Bennett Myers.
Alice attended Franklin School, Burdick Junior High School and graduated from Stamford High School. She worked at W T Grant upon moving north and settling in New Fairfield CT, where she raised her two daughters. Going back to work she was employed by JCPenney followed by twenty years with the Hawley Companies. Alice had great affection for the Hawley family and they for her. She loved to knit and crochet, while watching old movies and late night shows on her beloved TV. Many, many family members received her handmade items throughout the years. Which included Christmas gifts, hat and mittens, baby sweater sets, and her famous afghans.
Alice was predeceased by one sister, Dorothy Clare Morris and three brothers Edwin, Gerald and Gene Myers along with many cousins.
Alice was the last living relative of the third generation from the Nelthorpe/ Bennett family tree. She is survived by her daughters Pamela J. Murphy and husband George, and Jennifer J. Landau and her husband Keith. Six Grandchildren, Gregory, Jeffrey and his wife Anna-Lee and Timothy, Emily, Kadyn and Lauren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Alice's family will be accepting condolences on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Green Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery Danbury, CT immediately following funeral service.
The family would like to thank her loving care assistant Suzanne Raymond Neilson and the staff and wonderful nurses of Regional Hospice and her longtime Physician Jeffery Metzger MD.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Published in News Times on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -