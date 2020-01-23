|
|
Alice L. Myers
Alice Lorraine Myers, 84 of Danbury CT, died in her favorite chair on Jan. 20, 2020.
Alice was born Dec. 10, 1935 in Stamford, CT, daughter of Edwin and Dorothy Bennett Myers.
Alice attended Franklin School, Burdick Junior High School and graduated from Stamford High School. She worked at W T Grant upon moving north and settling in New Fairfield CT, where she raised her two daughters. Going back to work she was employed by JCPenney followed by twenty years with the Hawley Companies. Alice had great affection for the Hawley family and they for her. She loved to knit and crochet, while watching old movies and late night shows on her beloved TV. Many, many family members received her handmade items throughout the years. Which included Christmas gifts, hat and mittens, baby sweater sets, and her famous afghans.
Alice was predeceased by one sister, Dorothy Clare Morris and three brothers Edwin, Gerald and Gene Myers along with many cousins.
Alice was the last living relative of the third generation from the Nelthorpe/ Bennett family tree. She is survived by her daughters Pamela J. Murphy and husband George, and Jennifer J. Landau and her husband Keith. Six Grandchildren, Gregory, Jeffrey and his wife Anna-Lee and Timothy, Emily, Kadyn and Lauren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Alice's family will be accepting condolences on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Green Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery Danbury, CT immediately following funeral service.
The family would like to thank her loving care assistant Suzanne Raymond Neilson and the staff and wonderful nurses of Regional Hospice and her longtime Physician Jeffery Metzger MD.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Published in News Times on Jan. 25, 2020