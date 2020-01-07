|
Alice Rose Mary Molles
Alice Rose Mary Molles, 83, of Danbury, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hancock Hall, Danbury.
A daughter of Leonid Picard and Lillian (Nault) Houghtaling, Mrs. Molles was born in Carmel, NY on February 23, 1936 and resided with her family in Norwalk, CT where she attended local schools.
A resident of Danbury for the past fifty-three years, she was former resident of Ridgefield from 1955 to 1967 and was employed with National Semiconductor. She also was a waitress for many years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Mrs. Molles is survived by her children, Joyce White and her husband, James, Ronald Molles Jr. and his wife, Jan and Glenn Molles; daughters-in-law, Lauretta Molles and Susan Molles; a sister, Florence DeStefano and her husband, John; two brothers, Edward Picard and his wife, Thea and Paul Picard and his wife, Shecky; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Molles was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Molles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph R. C. Church, 373 Main St., Danbury.
Interment will be private and at the direction of the family.
There will be no calling hours.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
