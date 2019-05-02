Alice Moore Krosky

Alice Moore Krosky, 83, of New Milford died April 30, 2019 at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Alice, the youngest child of the late William J. and Mary Hastings Moore, was born May 11, 1935 at the family home on Grove Street where she lived her whole life.

Alice was a member of the New Milford High School Class of 1953. She worked as a secretary at New Milford Insurance Agency for many years. She was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church where she served in several ministries.

She is survived by her devoted daughters, Lesly Ferris and Melissa and her husband Thomas Wenzel and stepson Keith Rainey; treasured grandsons Zachariah, Benjamin and Jacob and his wife Danielle Ferris and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Richard G. Krosky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 4 at 3 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnut Land Road, New Milford. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Lillis Funeral Home of New Milford is in charge of arrangements. Published in News Times on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary