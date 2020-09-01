Alice Skidmore ("Skiddy") Culbreth
August 10, 1923 -August 23, 2020
Alice Skidmore ("Skiddy") Culbreth passed away peacefully on August 23rd, 2020, at the age of 97 in Medford, NJ. Born to Ruth and William Skidmore in Flatbush, NY. She grew up in Ridgewood,New Jersey where she graduated high school. College years were spent at Parsons School of Design and Virginia Commonwealth University, leaving with a degree in fashion design. Skiddy was a commercial and freelance artist who lived her entire life contributing to the art community. She was known for her portrait, still life and landscape painting.s Her works were shown in exhibitions across the country. She had an awareness of light and composition that was rare and special. Skiddy was a member of the Silvermine Guild in New Canaan, CT as well as the Garden State Watercolor Society. In 1943 she enlisted in the Navy Waves where she was an instructor in celestial navigation for hundreds of pilots during WWII. She was passionate about women's rights and human and civil rights. In 1962 Alice became one of the first white members of NAACP in Connecticut and championed equal housing in Wilton, CT. She was predeceased by her loving brother William Skidmore and former spouse Marvin K.Culbreth. She is survived by three sons and their spouses, who will remember her as a loving, supportive and very independent mother and friend. Dave and Paula Culbreth, Scott and Karen Culbreth and Jeff and Susan Culbreth. Her family has continued to grow to nine grandchildren, Jason,Matthew, Sarah, Collin, Zachary, Samual, Sadie, Shelby and Mallory. Skiddy also leaves and is loved by 15 great-grandchildren and counting. A small service will be held post Covid. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable contributions to Planned Parenthood at planusa.org/donate