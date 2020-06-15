Allen Day
Allen Day
Allen Day, a 80 year resident of New Milford, CT, died peacefully at Village Crest Nursing Home on June 13, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Mr. Day was born on July 10, 1928 in Rhinebeck, NY son of the late Carl and Alice (Cashner) Day. When he was 12 years old his family moved to New Milford, CT. Allen honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Day was married to the love of his life Lottie Waldren, she predeceased him on November 12, 1996.
Allen was an operator with the New Milford Water Pollution Control Authority and also a constable with the New Milford Police Department for over 30 years before he retired in 1994. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and also JoJo's Breakfast club, he never missed a breakfast always ordering a Bacon, Egg and Cheese.
Mr. Day is survived by his loving son Stewart Day and his sister Ruth Piersall, many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Bernard, Carlton, Philip, Betty, Flora and Gloria.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Northville Cemetery, New Milford, CT at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow.
Lillis Funeral Home 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT 06776 assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
