Allen H. Hubbard, 57, died peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2019 at home in Newtown, CT. Born in Danbury & a resident of Newtown for the past 34 years, he was an active member of the community, proudly serving as Youth Minister at St. Rose of Lima, Color Guard Dad, Boy Scout Troop volunteer, & Jolly Green Giant for the Sandy Hook School Fair. Allen was an exceptional, faith-filled man who was silly, generous, kind, hard working and loving to his wife of 34 years and their children. His survivors include his wife, Nancie, children Allen, Jr., Mary Kate, Michael, and Grace of Newtown, his brother, John Robert Hubbard of Torrington, and his beloved extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown, Friday, June 28th at 11 AM. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, friends may call at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown Thursday from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Published in News Times on June 26, 2019
