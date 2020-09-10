Alma Bona
Alma Bona of New Milford, CT, died there on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, due to complications following pneumonia, at the age of 98. She was born in Newport, RI, on October 31, 1921, the sixth of ten children of Max and Sabina (Holynska) Romanick.
Alma grew up in Staten Island, NY and Jersey City, NJ. She graduated from high school, having taken business courses, and then returned to school to study the science subjects necessary to enter nursing school. She graduated from the Jersey City Medical Center nursing program as a registered nurse. In 1943, she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps as a Second Lieutenant with several of her friends from nursing school. They traveled on the Queen Mary to England and were assigned to a hospital in Birmingham to care for convalescent soldiers. She was promoted to First Lieutenant, and later assigned to a hospital in Bremen, Germany. While in England, she met Arthur Bona, of New Milford, who was an Army medical technician at the hospital. After the war ended, they started dating, often meeting in New York City to attend Broadway shows.
After they married in 1947, Alma and Arthur settled in New Milford. Alma worked as a Visiting Nurse for several years, until the birth of her first child. She occasionally worked as a nurse, then decided to return to school. She graduated from Western Connecticut State College (now University) with a degree in education in 1965, and she went on to earn her Master's degree and a Six Year Certificate in Education. She taught fifth grade at St. Francis Xavier School for four years and then taught at the John Pettibone School until her retirement in 1989. For several years, she volunteered as a nurse at the Sts. Martin and James Respite, a Catholic respite house for patients with AIDs, in Waterbury, CT, founded by Father James Graham. Alma always enjoyed theater, reading, and travelling.
Alma is survived by her daughter Amy Bona and her husband Neil Cohen, and her three granddaughters Emily, Liz and Claudia Bona-Cohen, as well as her youngest brother Conrad Romanick and numerous nieces and nephews. Her loving husband Arthur predeceased her in 1993, as did her dear son Damien Bona in 2012. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by five sisters and three brothers. Alma's family would like to thank Sanda Psorn for her dedicated service to Alma, which enabled her to remain in her home for the past year.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 14 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford. Do to Covid-19 please wear a mask and observe social distancing regulations. The interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, New Milford, CT.
Donations in Alma's name may be made to Sprout, a non-profit provider of travel opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, at 135 West 20th Street – Fifth Floor, New York, NY 10011 or gosprout.org
or https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://charity.gofundme.com/help-save-sprout__;!!Ivohdkk!zX9K5QHhisoRm4IvjjwQ16Njk7MqQF5S-ObLhSCAEOOEy2JlV-spWN2ZBvq-6fcNVSEP$
. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.