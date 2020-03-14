|
Althea Clonaris
Althea Roy Clonaris, 90, of New Milford, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, in her home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
She was born and raised in Walpole, NH, daughter of the late Fred and Minnie Roy. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 5 years, Socratis S. Clonaris.
Althea graduated from Keene State College and married Socratis upon graduation from college. The family moved to New Preston in 1955 and then to New Milford in 1960. She was a well-known seamstress while being an at-home mom. Her career in retail sales management started at Barton's Department Store and then at Discovery in Fashion and Fashion Bug. After retirement, she was the part-time receptionist at Rainbow's Hair Salon. She ended her working career at age 85 but her legacy was not finished. Althea continued to be a leader and mentor in her community of family, friends and associates. She was dearly loved and well known for her smile, loving kindness, and for the sparkle in her eyes. She was a friend of Bill W. for 42 years. Althea's favorite pastimes were reading her daily inspirations, needlework and tending her birds in the backyard. She loved cats, birds, and the ocean.
Althea is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Richard Caldwell; son, James Clonaris; grandchildren, Megan Karolkowski and her husband, Brian Karolkowski; Lauren Caldwell and her companion, Vincent Pelaccia; Kathleen Clonaris; great-grandchildren Kylie, Lucas and Charlotte Karolkowski; nieces Elizabeth Fletcher and Mary Neri; sister-in-law Eugenia Kilmetz and her daughters, Maria and Eleni. Althea is also survived by her favorite companion, Molly, her beloved cat.
The wake will be held Monday, March 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, CT. The memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at the New Milford Center Cemetery, 6 Poplar Street, New Milford, CT directly following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Humane Society of the US or to the American Cancer Association.
To light a candle, please visit www.Brookfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 15, 2020