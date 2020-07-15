Alvin Goldman, MDAlvin Goldman, MD, 96, of Danbury, husband of Pat (Mendlovitz) Goldman, father of Hillel Goldman and Beth Coniglio (John), brother of Selma Goldman Peltz and Renee Burk (Dr. Kopel), brother-in-law of Miriam Gold, grandfather of Elisha and Ben Coniglio and Evan and Gabby Goldman and an uncle to many nieces and nephews, died at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A full obituary will appear online and in the Danbury News-Times on Friday. Due to the concerns facing us all at this time regarding social distancing, all funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Goldman's memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, 193 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury 06810, Families Network of Western CT, 5 Library Pl., Danbury 06810 or Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury 06810.