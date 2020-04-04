|
|
Alvin J. Riddles
Alvin J. "Al" Riddles, 96, of Ridgefield, CT, formerly of Westchester County, NY and New Fairfield, CT, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret A. "Peggy" Riddles.
Al was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on September 15, 1923, son of the late Leo and Mary (Haley) Riddles. He spent his childhood in Johnstown, graduating from Johnstown Central Catholic High School in 1939. Al proudly joined the U.S. Army Air Force to serve as a pilot and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Afterwards, he graduated from Catholic University with an electrical engineering degree and later from George Washington Law School in Washington, D.C. where he met his wife, Peggy, who was attending Trinity College. They married in 1952 and began their life together.
After graduation from George Washington Law School, Al relocated to Poughkeepsie, NY to join IBM as a Patent Attorney where he spent his career in many roles until his retirement in 1987. As he loved his work, Al continued to provide legal services part time for clients for another 20 years.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past 5 years, Al was a longtime resident of Westchester County, NY and also spent many wonderful summers living the lake life on Candlewood Isle in New Fairfield.
Al is survived by his sister, Marian Birk, of York, Pennsylvania, his 6 children: Patricia Berte and her husband, Charles Tupper; Lawrence Riddles and his wife, Pattie; Andrew Riddles; Neil Riddles and his wife, Sandy; Kenneth Riddles and his wife, Melche and Philip Riddles and his wife, Janet.
Al is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Erin, Nick, Tricia, Courtney, Jeremy, Lauren, Amanda, Michael, Molly and Ashley as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Samantha and Scott.
Due to the ongoing health emergency, there will be no funeral and burial will be private.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Al's memory to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Please visit jowdykanefuneralhome.com or legacy.com to leave condolences.
Published in News Times on Apr. 5, 2020