Alyce-Jane Bernard

Alyce-Jane Thomas Bernard
Alyce-Jane Thomas Bernard, affectionately known as "AJ," was 83 years old when she passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. She had been a resident at The Harrison House in Snow Hill Maryland for the last 19 months. She was a longtime resident of Danbury and Ridgefield, CT.
Alyce-Jane is survived by her younger half-sister, Barbara Thomas Blaski (Lindenhurst, Illinois); her 2 children, Allyson J. Bernard-Church of Danbury, CT and Ocean City, MD (husband Bud Church), A. Jason Bernard of Waxhaw, NC (wife Esther) and Grandson, Aristotle J Bernard.
A graveside interment service will take place at Fairlawn Cemetery, North Salem Road, Ridgefield, CT on Wednesday, October 14th at 1:00 p.m. Please wear her favorite color purple, share a favorite memory or reading. Let's celebrate the life of Alyce-Jane together. For livestream information please visit www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com
. Social distancing and facial coverings are required at the graveside interment service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Worcester County Humane Society - 12330 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin, MD 21811 or to Poodle Rescue of Connecticut, PO Box 188, Naugatuck, CT 06770.