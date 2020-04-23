Home

Amanda Rose DeSanto, 26, died peacefully in her sleep on April 12, 2020, accidently overdosing on heroin bought by a dealer in the Brookfield Shores who has been arrested and released several times. Amanda lived in Brookfield her whole short life and graduated from Henry Abbott Tech in 2011. She was a wonderful, attentive mom to her 2-year-old son Jackson. Fishing and video games were her favorite pastimes. She also was a talented artist being able to draw anything put in front of her. Throughout her life, Amanda met and made many friends. Quite a few of them expressed their feelings for her…Amanda was "wicked" smart, had a big heart, was extremely generous and had the ability to make people laugh in any situation. She was the girl who brought so many people together and kept a few friends on track no matter what had happened. She was amazing, humble, kind and sweet. She will be loved and painfully missed by her son, Jackson Arthur Bogues; her mom, Monica R. (Accordino) DeSanto; her brother and sister-in-law Matthew & Alexis DeSanto, her Nana, Lillian Accordino; her Aunt Sue, Uncle Steven & Aunt Linda, Uncle Matt & Aunt Heidi, cousins Jairus, Brooke & Hank and Jackson's father, Brandon C. Bogues. Amanda will be reunited with her dad, Arthur J. DeSanto, Jr., her step-dad, Stephen C. Ogden and cousin Jessica.
Published in News Times on Apr. 24, 2020
