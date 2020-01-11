|
|
Amelia Flynn Clark
Amelia (Amy) Flynn Clark, age 66, of Bethel, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home. She was born February 8, 1953, daughter of the late Wilbur and Doris (White) Schofield.
She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost; and her greatest accomplishment was raising her 3 children, whom she loved more than anything, as they "were the best thing she ever did." She was a beautiful person with a heart of gold, who always had a bright smile on her face, and showed kindness to everyone she crossed paths with. She always went out of her way to help her family and friends and touched the lives of so many people through her selfless acts.
For the last seventeen years, Amy was a dedicated employee at Caraluzzi's Georgetown Market, where she greeted all the customers with a warm welcome. She enjoyed family gatherings full of music and laughter. She was a beautiful soul and will be missed tremendously.
Amy is survived by her former husband and lifelong friend Edward Flynn of Bethel, and their children; son Michael Flynn and his wife Kristin of Bethel, daughter Emily O'Marra and her husband Kelly of Bethel, and daughter Rachel Flynn and Kyle Courchene of Danbury; her two beloved grandsons Declan and Nolan Flynn; and her granddogs, Ozzy, Bronxy, and Arlo.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made in Amy's name to the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, www.bgcridgefield.org, 41 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life gathering, at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Avenue, Thursday evening, January 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Jan. 12, 2020