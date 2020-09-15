1/
Amelia Turek
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia K. Turek
April 25, 1923 - August 23, 2020Amelia 'Millie' K. Turek was born April 25, 1923 in New York City.
She left this earth on August 23, 2020 to join her loved ones in Heaven, parents Stefan and Sofia Krawczuk, husband Thomas Turek, brother Benjamin Krawczuk and granddaughter Kendall Turek.
Millie had many careers during her 97 years including nurse's aide, nanny, caregiver and seamstress. She enjoyed painting, sewing, needlework, reading, and most especially spending time with her family.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever loved and cherished.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Pamela Obman (Richard) of Lady Lakes, FL, Joan Germano of New Milford, CT, and Thomas Turek (Diane) of Norwalk, CT.
Millie is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren whom she adored and was so very proud of. Granddaughters Michele Soulek of Casper, WY, Kristen Terzien of Bethel, CT, Lindsay Matthews of New Fairfield, CT, Stacey Moronta of New Milford, CT and Jessica Turek of Norwalk, CT, great-grandchildren Bryan, Oliver, Lorenzo, Aubrey and Edison.
A private ceremony was held on August 26, 2020 in Greenwich CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time & Danbury News Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castiglione Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved