Andras Csizmadia
Andras Csizmadia age 82 of New Milford, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Candlewood Valley Care Center in New Milford, CT. He was the husband of Sandra Louise Csizmadia (Keeler).
Andras was born December 1, 1937 in Nyirmadia, Hungary, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Csizmadia. He escaped Hungary by crossing a minefield to Austria in December of 1956. After obtaining a sponsorship from the Ridgefield Congregational Church, Andras came to the U.S. on February 17, 1961. He soon met his beloved wife, Sandra, and they married in December 1964. Andras worked in Stamford, CT for Capital Magnetics for 20 years, moving with the company to Virginia where he then lived for 30 years. Andras and Sandra Csizmadia were active members of Calvary Church of the Brethren in Winchester, VA. Andras lived the true 'American Dream', arriving in the U.S. without a penny to his name and with his wife raised four successful children.
In addition to his wife of 55 years, Andras is survived by four children; Joseph Peck of Pound Ridge, NY; Andrea Csizmadia of New Milford, CT; Beth Lutz of Philadelphia, PA and Christine Csizmadia of Washington, D.C. He also leaves seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the First Congregational Church, 36 Main Street, New Milford, CT on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants at www.refugees.org.
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020