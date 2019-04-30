|
Andrew DeSimone
Andrew DeSimone, 85, of Brookfield, husband of Carol (Perri) DeSimone; father of Julie Conner (Will Conner) and Caroline Hanley (Bryan Conner); brother of Albert Figuccio (Emily), Peter Figuccio, Madeline Picozzi and the late Louise Picozzi; grandfather of Kristi Conner, Billy Conner, Brian Conner (Mary Alice), Daniel Hanley (Sloane) and Jessica Hanley and great-grandfather of Emily Grace Conner, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Relatives and friends will be received in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2019