Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
Resources
Andrew Piskura Obituary
Andrew Piskura
Andrew Piskura concluded 92 years of happy life on February 13, 2019 with family at his bedside.
His wife of 70 years, Eileen, died in January of 2018. He is survived by son Wayne Piskura and wife Bette; grandchildren Kate Piskura, Jake Piskura and Jake's wife Eileen and great-grandchild, Nora. He is also survived by his loving sister Julie Duda of Trumbull, and many nieces and nephews.
Andy was born into a large family in Newtown and moved to Roxbury when he married Eileen Coyle in 1948. He was a longtime member of the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department and the Roxbury Historical Society. Beginning his working life as a farmer, he then worked many years at Washington Supply Company, and later partnered with his son in a carpentry and home building business.
Andy had many creative talents including oil painting and wood-carving, violin-making, and gardening, as well as building anything he fancied.
A kind and generous man, he will be missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours will be at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT, on Saturday, February 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Roxbury, CT, in the spring.
Published in News Times on Feb. 20, 2019
