Angel Luis Velez, Jr.

I'm saddened to post that Angel, my brother, has passed away on November 23, 2018, the day after Thanksgiving. Angel lived an adventurous life with wide-ranging explorations with so many of his friends, but unfortunately, Angel struggled with several chronic conditions. Jr, as we lovingly called him, lived the majority of his life in Las Vegas, Nevada. A celebration of life was held in Las Vegas so that his many friends could wish him Godspeed.

Angel Luis Velez Jr. was born on October 30, 1956 to Angel and Carmen Velez in the Bronx, New York. He was the oldest of four siblings, with two brothers and one sister. When Angel was twelve, the family relocated to New Milford, Connecticut. After graduating high school, he worked full time for the Nestlé company. He married his wife Dara in 1986 and lived in Phoenix, Arizona where he worked as a landscape supervisor for Evergreen Turf. He divorced in 1990 and moved to Las Vegas when Evergreen expanded. He supervised the installation and maintenance of landscaping for the Summerlin master planned community. He took the opportunity to work in the trade show industry and met Sue Hunter, who became his partner and companion for 21 years. Together, they started a sign printing business, Kustm Grafx, which was Angel's most recent occupation.

He is survived by his mother Carmen Castillo Velez, his brother Robert Velez, his sister Carmen Ivelisse Vélez, nieces Serena Nicole Vélez-Scuderi, Jennifer Kathleen Vélez- Scuderi, Ashlin Velez, nephew Robert Velez Jr., granddaughters Anna Thomas, Ella Thomas and Scotia Hunter, grandson Euan Hunter and lifelong companion, Sue Hunter. He was preceded in death by his brother Nelson Velez and his father Angel L. Velez Sr. On Wednesday July 3, 2019, we will have a service at the Center Cemetery at 11:00, so that he will forever be interned with his father Angel and his brother Nelson, followed by a celebration of life reception at Italian Mia. Published in News Times on July 3, 2019