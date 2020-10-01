1/1
Angela G. Almasy
Angela G. Almasy
Angela G. Almasy, 67 of Danbury, wife of the late William "Bill" Almasy, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Regional Hospice & Palliative Care Center of Western CT, Danbury.
Affectionately known as Angie, Mrs. Almasy was born in Danbury, March 26, 1953, the daughter of the late Charles Frank and Angeline (Strano) Lilley.
She attended local schools, Danbury High School-Class of 1972 and a graduate of Americo School of Beauty of Danbury.
A beautician, Mrs. Almasy owned and operated the former Angie's Modern Coiffures of Danbury from 1975 to 2016. In prior years, she was employed with the former Fran's Smart Set and Michael's Beauty Salon.
A lifelong Danbury resident, Angie enjoyed gardening, walking, traveling, bicycling, entertaining and was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church of Danbury.
She is survived by cousins and many friends. Angie will be sorely missed.
Graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. in Section 17 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in Mrs. Almasy's memory may be made to Regional Hospice & Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.



Published in Danbury News Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Sec. 17 of St. Peter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
