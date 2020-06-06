Angeline L. GrammaticoAngeline Louise Grammatico died on May 25th, 2020. She was born in Danbury, CT on February 4th, 1926 to the late Joseph and Angeline Grammatico.Angie was employed by Danbury Hospital as a medical records technician for many years. While living in Florida she was a parishioner of St. Lucie Catholic Church where she faithfully served as a Eucharistic Minister.Angie was a member of the St. Lucie Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of St. Steven Catholic Church in Sun Lakes, AZ.She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Charles and Paul and her sister Marie Sharon. She is survived by her sister Catherine Messer and several nieces and nephews.A Graveside Burial Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12pm at St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury, CT.Due to COVID-19 restrictions and state regulations guests are asked to remain in their vehicles at the cemetery.