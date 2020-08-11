Angelo Testanero
Danbury - Angelo Henry "Sonny Carroll" Testanero, of Danbury, age 100 and one day, passed away on August 6, 2020 at the Danbury Hospital. He was the husband for 71 years of Rose (Gigliotti) Testanero.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Danbury on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. Family and friends wishing to attend the mass are asked to preregister at 203-748-8177. For those who are unable to attend, the mass will be livestreamed at www.stjosephchurchdanbury.org
