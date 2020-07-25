1/
Ann Campana
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Ann M. Campana
Ann Marie (Hogaboom) Campana, age 67, of Brookfield, CT died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the husband of Richard A. Campana.
She was born in Danbury, CT May 1, 1953, daughter of the late Arnold Max and Dorothy (Adams) Hogaboom. Ann was a graduate of Brookfield High School and attended LaSalle College in Massachusetts. She worked for over 40 years at Branson Ultra Sonic in Danbury until her retirement.
Her passion was breeding and raising dalmatians and was a member of the Dalmatian Club of America. She enjoyed RVing and gardening.
Besides her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her brother: Arnold Hogaboom, Jr. and his wife Maritza of Waterbury; and sisters: Marilyn Rotunda and Linda Ramondi and her husband George all of Florida.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
Funeral services provided by
Hull Funeral Home - Danbury
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
