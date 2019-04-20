|
|
Ann E. Principi
Ann (McGlynn) Principi, 91, of Ridgefield, wife of the late James Principi, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contributions in Mrs. Principi's memory may be made to St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield 06877 or to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury 06810.
Published in News Times on Apr. 20, 2019