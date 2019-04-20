The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Mary Church
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Principi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Principi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann E. Principi Obituary
Ann E. Principi
Ann (McGlynn) Principi, 91, of Ridgefield, wife of the late James Principi, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contributions in Mrs. Principi's memory may be made to St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield 06877 or to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury 06810.
Published in News Times on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now