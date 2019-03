Ann T. (Sendewicz) Eriquez

Ann T. (Sendewicz) Eriquez (1927-2019) passed away suddenly at her home on February 22, 2019 in Port Orange, Florida.

She resided in Danbury, CT and worked at AT&T Telephone until her retirement, then moved with her husband to Port Orange, FL.

She is predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Debbie Turner. She is also predeceased by her sister Caroline Schirmer and brothers William and Edward Sendewicz She is survived by her loving and caring son Douglas Eriquez and wife Veronica Eriquez; Grandaughter Christina Cerullo her husband Michael Cerullo and grandson Matthew Eriquez. She is also survived by her brothers Donald Sendewicz of Daytona Beach, FL., Robert Sendewicz and wife Margaret Sendewicz and Stanley Sendewicz and wife Kathryn Sendewicz of Connecticut, and son-in-law David Turner of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, also sisters-in-law Delores Tierney, Ida Eriquez and Lina Eriquez, also numerous nephews and nieces.

She was very sociable and had a fulfilling life with many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.

Donations in Ann's name can be made to the Disabled American Veterans DAV.org