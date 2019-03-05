The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 372-6543
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
5301 Main St.
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Fensore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Fensore


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Fensore Obituary
Ann (Lyons) Fensore
Ann Rebecca (Lyons) Fensore, age 90, of Trumbull, and formerly of Heritage Village in Southbury. She also lived in Newtown, CT for many years. Ann passed away March 3, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mrs. Fensore was born in Kent, CT to the late Edward and Caroline Lyons. She retired from Fairfield Processing Corp. in Danbury, CT after 20 years of service. She was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed reading and playing cards. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James V. Fensore. Survivors include her loving children, Barbara and her husband Arthur Iacurci of Trumbull, David and his wife Carolyn Fensore of New Gloucester, Maine and Carolyn Lariviere of Rome, Georgia and four cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Tanner and Rory and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Lyons and her sister Patricia VanAmringe. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. At the family's request calling hours have been omitted. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now