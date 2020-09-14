Ann H. Hines, MD
Ann Michelle Hanahoe Hines, M.D., 76, of Danbury, CT died on Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in the Virginia home she had resided in for her last years. She was known affectionately to her family as Nan, to her friends as either Annie or Ann, and to the patients she served faithfully as Dr. Hines.
Born to Mary Celestine (Dailey) and Michael Cyril Hanahoe on September 13, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, she graduated from Transfiguration ES and St. Leonard's Academy and received her B.S. degree from nearby Rosemont College, before receiving her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1969. Upon marrying Paul Hines, Ph.D., in 1972, she moved to Danbury where she raised her children and became an active part of community life.
In 1974, Dr. Hines founded the Cyril and Mary Hanahoe Memorial Children's Clinic in Danbury, where she would serve as sole Pediatrician and Executive Director for 35 years, for much of that time without receiving a salary. The clinic provided outpatient medical services to children from the greater Danbury area whose families could not afford private pediatric care. Dr. Hines retired in June of 2009. Though always humble and dedicated foremost to her patients, Dr. Hines received numerous accolades for her public service over the years from organizations both local and national, including the National Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service, Ladies Home Journal Award, Distinguished Graduate of Philadelphia Catholic Schools, multiple Honorary Degrees, and countless Civic Awards.
At the core of Dr. Hines's life were her family and her Catholic faith. A devoted sister, cousin, aunt and wife, Dr. Hines loved nothing more than spending time with her family, and nothing brought her more joy than her children and grandchildren. Her religion was her foundation and source of comfort and strength. Ann was active in her home parish of St. Peter's where she volunteered in many capacities over the years, and was a regular fixture at daily mass. Always the Philadelphia girl, Dr. Hines never lost her fondness for basketball, Tasty Cakes, or birch beer. She loved mystery books, an afternoon Coca-Cola, breakfast with friends at JKs, traveling with her family, watching her favorite TV shows and movies, and was famed amongst family and friends for her homemade cinnamon rolls.
Dr. Hines is survived by her husband, Paul, her four children—Mary Beth, Paul, Ann Marie and Daniel—and her four grandchildren, on whom the sun rose and set, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Rosemary, brother Girard and his wife Helen, niece Kathy Flynn, and nephew David Dosch.
Because of the COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, funeral services and burial were private. A public memorial service for Ann to celebrate her and the impact she made on the Danbury community will be held at a later time when the current health crisis has passed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dr. Hines' name to one of these charities: Doctors Without Borders
, Catholic Relief Services, St. Peter's Church, the Maryknoll Sisters, or the Alzheimer's Association
.