Ann Harkins Stosser
Ann Harkins Stosser
Ann Harkins Stosser, 84, a resident of Bethel, CT, beloved wife of Bob, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 surrounded by her adoring family.
Ann was the mother of three daughters and the grandmother (Nana) of nine -- Kathleen Brennan (Jim): Sean, Megan, Dan; Mary Beth Stosser (Angelo Piccirillo): Caitlin, Julia, Sabrina; Geralyn Kerprich (Bob): Alexa, Jake, Charlie.
Ann was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen, her mother Catherine Cumiskey (County Mayo), her father William Harkins (County Donegal), and her brother Brother William Harkins, FSC.
Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from St. Teresa of Avila Elementary School and Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School. Ann began her college education at Fordham University and later returned to complete her college education at Western Connecticut State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
Ann participated in many civic and church activities including President of the Bethel Garden Club, charter member of the Bethel Red Hat Society, Chairperson of St. Mary Church Bereavement Hospitality Group, and Vice President of St. Mary Home School Association. Ann will be most remembered for her love and dedication to her family, the nurturing of her children and grandchildren, and her unwavering support of her loving husband for over 56 years. She passed down to her three daughters her passion for education, commitment to community service, and love of her Irish culture. Ann will be greatly missed by many. Her strength, intelligence, love, and loyalty will live in our hearts forever.
Ann's family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood at Stony Hill and Regional Hospice for the loving care they provided to her and Ann's many friends for their love and support.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Church at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Limited attendance permitted. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bethel.
All those attending are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
There are no calling hours.
Contributions in Ann's memory may be made to St. Mary School, 24 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, CT 06801 or to the Christian Brothers Center, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI 02882.



Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
