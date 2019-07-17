Ann Marie Conlan

On July 6, 2019, Ann Marie Conlan peacefully entered into eternal rest at her home of 49 years in Sandy Hook. Born in Glen Cove, NY on June 9,1933, she was raised by her loving parents Timothy and Mae Buckley. Ann Marie Buckley married the love of her life George F. Conlan in 1953 who preceded her passing in 2002. The Conlan's moved to Sandy Hook in 1970, where Ann Marie was Matriarch to Conlan Plumbing. A passion for art, Ann Marie also worked at Gordon Fraser Gallery in Newtown from 1977-1987 and she also was a devout homemaker. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Conlan, and sons Tim, Jim and Patrick Conlan; and her grandchildren Brianna, Niall, Andrew and Eric. Strong in her faith, Ann Marie of Catholic upbringing herself, was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church since she first moved to Sandy Hook. Ann Marie's passion for art, led her to create many arts and crafts that decorate the Conlan household, giving their home a style all her own. An avid Mets fan, Anne Marie loved to watch the game and enjoyed sporting her NY Mets gear whenever she could. Her smile would light up a room as she genuinely loved to have friends over and share an intimate talk over some tea. Funeral Services will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Published in News Times on July 18, 2019