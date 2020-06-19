Anna Back
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Back
Anna Back (Johansson) of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, a former longtime resident of Wilton, passed away peacefully in Danbury, CT on June 16, 2020.
Please feel free to join us on Tuesday, June 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT.
A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Connecticut or the charity of your choice. For the extended obituary and to offer online condolences to her family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times & Wilton Bulletin on Jun. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved