Anna Back
Anna Back (Johansson) of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, a former longtime resident of Wilton, passed away peacefully in Danbury, CT on June 16, 2020.
Please feel free to join us on Tuesday, June 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT.
A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Connecticut or the charity of your choice. For the extended obituary and to offer online condolences to her family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Anna Back (Johansson) of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, a former longtime resident of Wilton, passed away peacefully in Danbury, CT on June 16, 2020.
Please feel free to join us on Tuesday, June 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT.
A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Connecticut or the charity of your choice. For the extended obituary and to offer online condolences to her family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times & Wilton Bulletin on Jun. 19, 2020.