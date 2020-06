Anna BackAnna Back (Johansson) of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, a former longtime resident of Wilton, passed away peacefully in Danbury, CT on June 16, 2020.Please feel free to join us on Tuesday, June 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT.A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Connecticut or the charity of your choice . For the extended obituary and to offer online condolences to her family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com