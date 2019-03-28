Anna Mary (Dzamko) Devine

Anna Mary (Dzamko) Devine, age 93, wife of the late police Captain Daniel J. Devine Jr., fell asleep in the Lord on March 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Halama) and Michael Dzamko. Born December 22, 1925, she was a longtime resident of Danbury. She attended Danbury schools, first Balmforth Avenue, then Main Street and graduated from Danbury High School in 1943. She is survived by her children Michael, Ann and Paul all of Bethlehem and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, son Daniel Devine and brother Michael Dzamko.

After graduation from Danbury High School, she worked at McCrory's Department Store in downtown Danbury where she was known for her attention to detail and accuracy. In September of 1948 she married Daniel J. Devine and thereafter focused her life on raising her four children Michael, Daniel, Ann and Paul and providing a home for her family. After her children entered adulthood, she worked for Sears in Brookfield, retiring in the early nineties.

Anna was a lifelong member of St Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church; her involvement in the parish reached back almost to the beginnings of the local Church itself. She was very devout and active in the parish, and especially in the Altar Society. Throughout most of her lifetime she was involved in the many bake sales, pirohi sales, craft fairs, parish festivals, cad parties and whatever event the parish sponsored. As Treasurer of the Altar Society for decades, she helped organize the funeral luncheons for grieving parish members and provided hospitality to many newcomers. She was known to greet newcomers to the parish, welcoming them and encouraging to join the parish she loved. As she got older, Anna expressed her devotion to her parish through her daily prayer, especially the rosary, thus supporting the parish in a spiritual way.

In 2004 Anna moved to Bethlehem to live with her children. As a resident of Bethlehem, she took a deep interest in the happenings of the town. In 2010, at the age of 85, she used her lifelong artistic talent to design the annual Bethlehem Postal Office cachet and then designed it again in 2017. At the age of 90 she entered her first craft exhibit to the Bethlehem Fair and was delighted when her crocheted afghan was awarded 2nd place.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Danbury Hospital's 10th floor, Dr Lisawat, Dr Diane Wenick, River Glen Rehabilitation Center, Bethlehem Fire Department, Bethlehem Ambulance and Deacon Stephen Russo who provided such excellent care and support during her most recent illness.

The Rite of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 13 Pembroke Rd., Danbury.

Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Panachida prayer service will be offered in the funeral home on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St Nicholas Church, 13 Pembroke Rd., Danbury, CT 06811. Published in News Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary