Anna K. Petranich
Anna K. Petranich
Anna K. Petranich, 90, of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Hancock Hall. She was the sister of Rita A. Crimi of Danbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury. Burial will be at a future date in Gate of Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
All attending are asked to wear a mask or facial covering and respect social distancing.
For further information and a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.



Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
