Anna M. Maye
Anna M. (Bresson) Maye, age 105, entered into eternal life on October 12, 2019 at The Hearth at Southbury. She was the middle child of nine children and was born on June 1, 1914 to Frederick and Mary Bresson at the family's farm house in Gray's Plain District of Newtown. She and her husband, Andre, both graduates of Newtown High School, were married in 1934 and had two sons and a daughter.
In 1943, her beloved husband died flying with the Civil Air Patrol's World War II effort. Anna raised their young children in the home they had built on High Bridge Road in Newtown. Through gardening and working jobs that could accommodate her children's schedules, she provided a loving and faith-centered home for her family.
Her first part-time jobs were in housekeeping and then at Newtown Manufacturing, close to her home. She went on to earn a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse, working first at St. Vincent's Hospital and then in private duty. In 1962, she was invited to apply for the position of Postmaster of the Botsford Post Office, successfully passing the qualifying exams and then serving as the Postmaster for the next 18 years. During that time, she enjoyed getting to know the customers, many of whom came out to celebrate her 100th birthday at the new Botsford Post Office in 2014.
Anna's life revolved around her family. She thoroughly enjoyed her 12 grandchildren and took a special interest in each one, who in turn greatly loved their "Grandma Maye." She loved to cook for them and for many years held the Thanksgiving dinner at her home, where it was usual to have 12 homemade pies on the menu and her famous sausage stuffing. She was blessed to see 16 great-grandchildren join the family.
Throughout her life, even during the leanest of times, Anna always managed to support charities where she felt people had a great need. She was a lifelong member and supporter of St. Rose Church where she co-founded a once-a-week Breakfast following morning Mass, using the money donated to support Birthright. She also hosted a table at the annual Hospice Breakfast In Newtown for many years and delivered Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, four brothers and four sisters, and her son-in-law Stephen A. Habetz, Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Andy (Carol) of Cheshire and his four children, Andre, John Paul (Kathy), Ann Grace (Carmen Spizzuocco), and Peter (Janice); and Richard (Rosemary) of Schenectady, N.Y. and their two sons, Matthew (Lynn Freehill-Maye) and David (Leah Hines); and her daughter Nancy of Fairfield and her six sons, Stephen, Jr. (Allison), John (Frank), Michael, David, Robert and Tommy (Brooke) and great-grandchildren, Jack, Alexander and Claire Anna Maye; Sydney and Samantha Spizzuocco; Joshua, Joseph and Shannon Maye; Wilson Maye; and Stephen Habetz III, Lindsay (Nathan) Dix, and Justin Habetz; Sophie (Brendan) Rooney and Nathan Habetz; and Hugo and Vivienne Habetz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
The family wishes to thank the very caring staff at both The Hearth at Southbury and Seasons Hospice, and especially Justine Amegah from Home Sweet Home Care, Inc., who gave Anna such loving and attentive care.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, Wednesday, October 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, 46 Church Hill Road on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, 20 Cherry Street, Sandy Hook, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Birthright.
Published in News Times on Oct. 15, 2019