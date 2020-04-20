The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Peter's Cemetery
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Jelenffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Rose Jelenffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Rose Jelenffy Obituary
Anna Rose Jelenffy
Anna Rose Jelenffy peacefully passed away with her children by her side early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at her home in New Milford, CT. Anna bravely fought glioblastoma brain cancer for the past year before succumbing to the disease. She grew up and raised her children in the Brookfield/Danbury area. For over 35 years Anna was an accountant at Kimchuck Inc. which became her second family. She is carried on by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Sunny, and their children Lila, Hayden and Quinn, her daughter Christine and fiancé Justin, as well as her brother Paul and his daughters. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, sister and friend.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, CT. All attending will have to stay in their cars and pass the grave and family.
Published in News Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -