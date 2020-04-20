|
|
Anna Rose Jelenffy
Anna Rose Jelenffy peacefully passed away with her children by her side early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at her home in New Milford, CT. Anna bravely fought glioblastoma brain cancer for the past year before succumbing to the disease. She grew up and raised her children in the Brookfield/Danbury area. For over 35 years Anna was an accountant at Kimchuck Inc. which became her second family. She is carried on by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Sunny, and their children Lila, Hayden and Quinn, her daughter Christine and fiancé Justin, as well as her brother Paul and his daughters. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, sister and friend.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, CT. All attending will have to stay in their cars and pass the grave and family.
Published in News Times on Apr. 21, 2020