Anna Sacco Tatananni

Anna went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Hospital after a short illness. She had resided in Mt. Vernon, but was a longtime resident of Eastchester, NY.

Anna was born into a large and loving family on January 20, 1920 on the upper east side of Manhattan, NY. She was the last survivor of a family of nine siblings. Her parents were Charles and Carmella Iacona. The family relocated to Woodside, Queens, and she was a graduate of the elementary and high school in Woodside. Anna worked in the NY Garment district of Manhattan as an experienced seamstress and tailor, making ladies coats and suits.

Anna met her future husband, Alfred Sacco, while working in the garment district. They were married in June of 1940. At the outbreak of WWII, Alfred enlisted in the Army and was assigned to defend the Panama Canal in the Heavy Coast Artillery division. While her husband was serving in the Army, Anna was making uniforms for US Army soldiers at home. She continued doing this until the war ended and upon her husband's return.

At the conclusion of the war the young family purchased a home in Eastchester, NY with the help of the GI Bill for veterans. Alfred and Anna continued making ladies coats and suits for Adelle Fashions in Yonkers, NY, and were members of the ILGWU. Also, at that time, they started a canvas awning company in Tuckahoe, NY.

Alfred suddenly passed away in December of 1962. Anna continued being a seamstress for Greff Fashions in Port Chester, NY.

Anna met and married Joseph Tatananni, also a veteran of WWII, in 1971, and continued to live in Eastchester, NY. They purchased a winter home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and continued living in both locations.

Anna was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Agnes, Lillie, Carmella, Joseph, Tracey, Ursula, Richard, Mary and Connie. She is survived by her son Alfred and his wife Marilyn of New Fairfield, CT and Lake Worth, Florida; grandchildren: Steven Sacco and Donald Reid of Newark, NJ, Robert Sacco and his wife, Kirsten, of Simpsonville, SC, and Stacey DeCaprio and husband, Jeff, of Massachusettes; great-grandchildren: Courtny Landers and husband Seth Landers of Pascoe, WA, Tyler Sacco and wife Katy Sacco of Anchorage, AK, Dominic Sacco, Jenna Sacco, Charles Sacco, Kamryn Sacco, Hannah Sacco, Ava Sacco and Amelia Sacco, all of Simpsonville, SC; and one great-great-grandchild, Kendrick Landers of Pascoe, WA.

Anna Tatananni was full of life and love. A woman of great faith, she never met a person that wasn't deserving of a hug and kiss on the cheek. Once you had met her, you had a dear friend for life. She lived life to the fullest and loved people to the fullest.

There will be only a graveside service on May 30, 2020 at Holy Mont Cemetery in Eastchester, NY. A memorial mass and services will commence in the summer or fall, when allowed.

Camelot Funeral Home, Mt. Vernon, NY is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be forwarded to acsacco1@charter.net



