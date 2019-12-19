|
|
Anne E. Ogden
Anne Elizabeth Ogden passed away in her sleep on December 17, 2019. Anne was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 22, 1924 the only child of Frank and Elizabeth (nee O'Connell) Lynch.
Anne is survived by five of her children: Richard (Dick) and Eugenie (Genie) of Savannah, GA; Edward (Bart) and Donna of Danbury, CT; James and Melissa of New Fairfield, CT; Ann-Marie McLaughlin and her husband, Scott, of Plymouth, CT; and Michael of Danbury, CT. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Shannon Ogden Menapace of Phoenix, MD; Stacey Ogden Lyon of Seekonk, MA; Justin T. Ogden of Midway, GA; Tyler Ogden of Sommerville, MA; Collin Ogden of Danbury; Amanda Ogden of New Fairfield, CT; Lindsay Ogden of Raleigh, NC; Andrew, Alex and Adam McLaughlin of Plymouth, CT; and Kassidy Ogden of Danbury and her five great-grandchildren.
Anne was predeceased by her husband, Edward U. Ogden, and son, Dennis E. Ogden. As a Brooklynite, Anne was an avid baseball fan, especially of her beloved Brooklyn Dodgers, even leaving work one year when there was a victory parade after they had won the National League Pennant. She talked about running to the car that Pee Wee Reese was in and snatching his pocket square. Later in her life, after the Dodgers left Brooklyn for the west coast, she became an avid New York Mets fan.
Anne and Ed relocated to Danbury from Shrewsbury, NJ after Ed's military career. She was a long-time communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Danbury. Anne also volunteered at both Danbury Hospital and St. Peter's School, which her four youngest children attended. Anne was very active in a local group Widows and Widowers.
Her family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks for the staff of Regional Hospice, especially to Kelly Krepil and Beth Murphy for looking after her and helping her family deal with Mom's issues.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at St. Peter Church, Danbury, CT. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory may be made to Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury 06810 or to Maryknoll Sisters, PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0317.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 20, 2019