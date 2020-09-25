1/1
Anne Ford
Anne Clare Ford
Anne Clare Ford, aged 78 of New Milford, CT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born to the late Aaron and Clare (Evers) Menasoff of New Rochelle, NY, on August the 11, 1942.
Anne was an alumna of The Ursuline School in New Rochelle and attended Salve Regina College in Newport, Rhode Island where she graduated in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Anne's nursing career began as an assistant instructor at the Cochran School of Nursing at St. John's Riverside, and later at New Milford Hospital and for the New Milford School District. Anne was a dedicated nurse and finished a 25-year position as Nurse Supervisor with the New Milford Nursing Home, later Village Crest, retiring in 2013.
Anne grew up in New Rochelle, New York and spent her Summers with her parents and younger brother, Paul at their Summer home in Birch Groves on Candlewood Lake. It is there that she fell in love with the boy next door, and on October 9th, 1964, Anne married the love of her life, the late Brian James Ford of New Milford and White Plains.
Anne and Brian continued to spend weekends and summers in Birch Groves with their young family and settled permanently in New Milford in 1972 where they were active in the community and members of St. Francis Church and Our Lady of the Lakes.
Anne was an avid reader of murder mysteries, loved Agatha Christie, puzzles, apricot sours, espresso martinis, gardening, spending time with friends and family and all things King Tut.
Anne is survived by her son Kevin Ford and wife Elena of New Milford, daughter, Karen Fletcher-Ford and wife Laurie of New Milford, daughter, Kathleen Van Praagh and her husband, Jason of London, U.K., daughter, Debra Keuper and her husband, Dan of New Milford, daughter, Kimberly Rotondo and husband, Christopher of Milford, grandchildren, Harrison, Hudson, Hunter, Liam, Sarah, Lucy, Julia, Emme, Sally, Henry, Kathryn and Aaryn. And her younger brother, Paul Menasoff and his wife Lana, of Cedar Park, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hour on Monday, September 28th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Roman Catholic Church in New Milford, CT with a mass of Christian burial celebrated immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery, New Milford, CT.
Contributions may be made in Anne's memory to the American Lung Association http://www.lung.org Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT.

Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
