Anne T. Niland
Anne T. Niland age 93, of Danbury died on September 29, 2019 after a long illness. She was born July 23, 1926 and was the daughter of the late John and Anne (McCarthy) Niland. Anne was a graduate of St. Joseph and Danbury High School.
During World War II, she was a civilian employed by the U.S. Navy as secretary to the Army-Navy Bombsight Bearing Committee and the Naval Inspector of Ordinance at the Barden Corporation. From 1955-1970, she was secretary to the Headmaster of Wooster School. After living briefly in California, she returned to Danbury and was last employed at AVCO Corporate Headquarters in Greenwich, CT.
She was one of the original volunteers at ICAN Cancer Support Services. She also volunteered at Danbury Hospital and the .
She enjoyed travel, reading and everything Irish. She is survived by her brother, John Niland of Danbury, brother-in-law Stuart Terrill of Brookfield and two nephews, David Niland and wife MaryAnn of South Carolina and Paul Niland and wife Debra of Woodbury, CT. Also survived are her three great-nephews Charlie Niland, John Niland and Ryan Niland and one great-great-nephew Edward John Niland. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Terrill.
Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph School, 370 Main St., Danbury or Covenant House, 461 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements by Cornell Memorial Home.
Published in News Times on Oct. 1, 2019